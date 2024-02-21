SolRiver Completes 14 MW Sunflower Project

SolRiver Capital has announced the completion of its 14 MW Sunflower Solar Project, located in South Carolina.

“The Sunflower Project embodies our mission to drive economic growth, ensure energy security, and provide sustainable investment opportunities,” said Brandon Conard, Managing Partner of SolRiver Capital. “We are proud to contribute to South Carolina’s thriving economy and energy landscape, and we remain dedicated to delivering value through our expertise in renewable energy.”

The company says that this project underscores its commitment to supporting the nation’s energy independence through strategic investments in renewable resources.