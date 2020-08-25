Soltec Debuts SF7 Tandem Two-Row Tracker with 2P Configuration

Soltec, a manufacturer and supplier of single-axis solar trackers, has launched its SF7 Tandem tracker: the first product on the market to be linked in a 2-in-portrait (2P) configuration every two rows.

The SF7 Tandem is designed to incorporate the best characteristics of a 2P tracker with those of two-row trackers, all while reducing installation and operational costs. The tracker features a cardan that acts as an axle to join both trackers and is installed at a height of 1.8 meters, allowing vehicles to pass between the trackers. In turn, maintenance and cleaning can be carried out more quickly, easily and effectively regardless of weather and climate.

The tracker also uses Soltec’s TeamTrack 2.0 system to maximize the generation of the solar power plant. The system includes an asymmetrical backtracking that considers land inclination and characteristics, daytime and season, allowing for cost reduction in projects with slopes or non-uniform land.

“With the SF7 Tandem, we want to ensure the best service to our customers by reducing costs and installation times,” explains Raul Morales, CEO of Soltec.

With 20% fewer components, 45% less drives and 50% fewer engines in the tracker controller than a 1P tracker, the SF7 Tandem is faster to install, the company says.

Soltec employs over 1,600 professionals and has 16 years’ experience in the manufacture of complete solar tracking systems.