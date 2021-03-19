Soltec Launches Solarfighter PV Installation Service

Soltec, a company that specializes in integrated photovoltaic (PV) solutions, has launched Solarfighter, a service designed for PV distributed generation projects of up to 12 MW. Solarfighter was created to be the first complete kit comprising all equipment required to build a PV tracking plant.

The kit includes solar trackers, modules adapted to specific project requirements, inverter, cabling, BoP systems and communications, as well as batteries in the case of storage projects. Solarfighter also includes plant installation and maintenance services provided by certified Soltec installers, as well as customer service and product warranty offered directly by the manufacturer.

With the kit, Soltec offers its SF7 tracker technology and proprietary designs, adaptable to multiple climate and terrain characteristics with the aim to optimize plant performance. The trackers support maximum power generation within a smaller space, using tracking algorithms and simplifying PV plant installation and maintenance activities, notes the company.

“One of our company pillars is innovation and the will to provide clients with the best technology and services,” says Raul Morales, CEO of Soltec Power Holdings. “Distributed generation is an area where we wanted to tap into for a long time. Now we finally do it by offering a comprehensive product and service which covers all PV project needs and uses state-of-the-art technology.”

The company will soon supply its new service to distributed generation segments in the countries where it operates.