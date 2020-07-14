Soltec Launches the SF7 Tandem Tracker

Soltec, a manufacturer and supplier of single-axis solar trackers, has launched its SF7 Tandem tracker.

This is the first tracker on the market to be linked in a 2-in-portrait (2P) configuration every two rows. The model is an upgraded version of Soltec’s standard solar tracker, the SF7. The tracker combines the best of the 2P trackers with the best of the two-row trackers while reducing installation and operation costs.

The SF7 Tandem has a cardan that acts as an axle to join both trackers and is installed at a height of 1.8 meters, allowing vehicles to pass between the trackers. In this way, maintenance and cleaning of the power plant can be carried out more effectively regardless of weather and climate conditions.

“With the SF7 Tandem we want to ensure the best service to our customers by reducing costs and installation times,” says Raul Morales, CEO of Soltec.

“This tracker keeps the best characteristics of our standard SF7 with the features of two-row solar trackers,” he adds.

The SF7 Tandem model also comes equipped with TeamTrack 2.0 to maximize the generation of solar power plants. The system includes asymmetrical backtracking that considers land inclination and characteristics, daytime and season. Soltec’s TeamTrack allows for cost reduction in projects with slopes or non-uniform land. The system does not require maintenance.

With 20% fewer components, 45% fewer drives and 50% fewer engines in the tracker controller than a 1P tracker, the SF7 Tandem is offers installers a stream-lined installation experience.

Photo: A visual rendering of Soltec’s SF7 Tandem tracker