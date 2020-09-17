Soltec Launches the SF8 Tracker

Soltec, a manufacturer and supplier of single-axis solar trackers, has unveiled its new SF8 tracker.

This SF8 tracker reinforces its structure to facilitate installation and favors high performance on any terrain. A reinforced torque tube with a new geometry, together with an autonomous self-stow system, contribute to increased tracker resistance to adverse weather conditions.

In addition, the SF8 tracker increases the rigidity of its structure by 22% more than the previous generation of Soltec trackers, the SF7. The SF8 is specially designed for larger 72 and 78 cell modules, an increasing market trend. Compared to competitors, the SF8 tracker allows up to 8.6% more power generation when bifacial modules are installed.

“We think our SF8 will revolutionize the solar tracking market. Its 2×60 minimum configuration will not only reduce installation and maintenance costs, it will also yield more energy and increase overall photovoltaic plant performance,” says Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec. “At Soltec we are very pleased with both this development and the optimization it will bring about in terms of power generation in large photovoltaic parks.”

The SF8 has 5.16% fewer parts per module than the previous generation of Soltec trackers, thus increasing cost and installation efficiency. Each SF8 tracker is equipped with at least four strings, contributing to the ease of electrical module connections. Due to these innovations, the SF8 allows for easier and quicker installation, favoring enhanced return on investment and reduced installation and maintenance costs, notes the company.

The new SF8 has a full-wireless system allowing complete plant and inter-tracker connection. The Open Thread system developed by Google contributes to improved plant protection and to preventing damages by accurately anticipating weather conditions.

Photo: A rendering of Soltec’s SF8 tracker