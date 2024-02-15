Soltec Supplies Solar Tracker to Blue Ridge Power Project

Soltec will supply 164 MW of its flagship SF7 solar tracker for a project by Blue Ridge Power located in Virginia.

The tracker has a 2-in-portrait configuration, which the company says results in faster installation and a reduction in structural costs of the project.

“It is a pleasure for us to continue contributing to the decarbonization of the American economy alongside Blue Ridge Power, who is a repeat customer for Soltec,” says Raúl Morales, Soltec CEO.



“It is always an honor that such important players in the renewable energy world continue to trust us and our product. Our commitment to the United States is undeniable, and we will continue working to be a key player in the energy transition in the country and worldwide.”