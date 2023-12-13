Soltec to Supply Trackers for Three Repsol Spain Projects

Soltec has reached an agreement with Repsol to supply 300 MW of its SFOne trackers for three projects in Spain, located in the provinces of Palencia, Teruel and Guadalajara.

All plants will have the company’s trackers. For the Palencia PV project, a total of 1,542 trackers and 172,704 modules will be installed. The Teruel project will have 1,575 trackers and 182,700 PV modules. For the Guadalajara project, 1,895 trackers and 177,248 modules will be supplied.

“We are very pleased to work with Repsol on these three projects in Spain,” says Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec. “Repsol is a key customer for the energy transition in the country, and the synergy between large companies is the only way to decarbonize the economy while protecting biodiversity and supporting local communities.”

The supply of the solar trackers will begin this month and is expected to continue through the first quarter of next year.