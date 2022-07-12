Sonepar Expands Solar Racking Selections with EcoFasten Partnership

Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of Sonepar Group, and EcoFasten Solar LLC, an Esdec Solar Group company, have formed a new partnership. The collaboration with EcoFasten will bolster the services Sonepar offers its solar market customers by expanding its racking and attachment options with a manufacturer of solar roof attachments and racking systems.

Sonepar USA operates in all 50 states through more than 400 branch locations. Among their operating companies with dedicated renewable energy sales team specialists are OneSource Distributors, NorthEast Electrical (NEEDCO), Independent Electric Supply, Capital Electric Supply, Codale Electric Supply, Cooper Electric, Springfield Electric Supply, North Coast Electric and Crawford Electric Supply.

“EcoFasten’s solutions for the market have primarily benefited larger installers up until now,” says Andrew Jones, director of renewable energy at Sonepar USA. “With our new EcoFasten partnership, we will make their products accessible to solar installers of all sizes and enable enhanced services directly to regional and national solar installers.”

“We are excited about our partnership with Sonepar in the United States and look forward to our close collaboration in servicing small- to mid-size installers,” adds Bart Leusink, CEO of EcoFasten. “The Sonepar companies will provide extended regional support through a local inventory of innovative rooftop mounting and racking solutions.”