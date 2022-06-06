Sonoma, Luminia Sign PPA for Solar+Energy Storage Project in California

Luminia and Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the development of an 11.6 MW AC solar plus 32 MWh battery storage project in Sonoma, Calif. Construction of the 75-acre project is expected in the second half of 2023 in southern Sonoma County, tying into a nearby electrical substation.

“Deploying reliable solar and storage projects with community choice aggregators like Sonoma Clean Power reinforces renewable energy as the new standard in our daily energy lives,” states Dale A. Vander Woude, chief investment officer of Luminia. “We formed an excellent team with Kenwood Investments to provide Sonoma Clean Power with a solution for its resource adequacy demand, which is what brought this important project to fruition in Sonoma County.”

In addition to the PPA, Luminia and Kenwood Investments LLC are managing the late-stage development of the project. Once completed, SCP will dispatch the 100% renewable, locally generated electricity to its EverGreen premium service customers throughout Sonoma and Mendocino counties. The 11.6 MW AC solar PV system also includes 32 MWh of lithium-ion battery storage that can distribute stored solar power across the grid during peak evening hours.

“Our mission is to make cleaner electricity accessible to our customers by putting the power to procure energy in the hands of local communities,” says Deb Emerson, managing director of procurement for Sonoma Clean Power. “With this solar and storage project we can provide renewable energy on-demand, regardless of the time of day, and promote 100 percent carbon-free energy generated right here in Sonoma County.”

EverGreen utilizes solar and geothermal power from facilities located exclusively in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

“It is an honor to work with Sonoma Clean Power, County stakeholders and Luminia on this important solar project for the Sonoma community,” comments Darius Anderson, managing member of Kenwood Investments.

SCP issued a request for proposals in June 2021 in response to the board’s request to procure more local renewable resources for EverGreen. The companies then entered into an exclusivity agreement for the project in November 2021.