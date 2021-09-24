Source Renewables Gains Approval to Develop Landfill for New York Solar Projects

Source Renewables, a vertically integrated renewable energy company focused on community solar and clean energy development throughout New York State, has received re-zoning approval to develop two community solar projects on the Marilla Street Landfill in South Buffalo.

Source Renewables intends to begin construction in 2022 of the community solar arrays, which will consist of two 5 MW solar arrays. The Marilla Street Landfill, which is monitored by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), was used as a disposal area by the former Republic Steel Company for waste material from steelmaking operations.

These community solar projects represent a significant opportunity to reenergize under-utilized property to produce green electricity, jobs, increased tax revenue and save local residents money on their electricity bill.

“Our company’s mission is to bring green energy to communities throughout New York. We are extremely pleased to see that the Marilla Street Landfill site will now be home to a community solar and clean energy development with the re-zoning approval received today. This initiative is not only good for the environment but will also provide solar cost savings for the residents of Buffalo. It’s a win-win situation,” says Andrew Day, partner at Source Renewables.