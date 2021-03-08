Source Renewables Looks to Convert New York Landfill to Community Solar

Source Renewables, a renewable energy company focused on community solar and clean energy development throughout New York, says it plans to develop two community solar projects on the Marilla Street Landfill in South Buffalo that will create new jobs, provide the city with tax revenue and generate savings for local Buffalo residents.

Source Renewables has submitted an application to rezone the landfill to a distributed generation solar farm, which would consist of two 5 MW solar arrays.

“We are excited to propose a clean energy plan that will transform the Marilla Street Landfill into a community solar garden that will deliver real benefits to the South Buffalo community,” says Andrew Day, partner at Source Renewables. “Our investment in South Buffalo will bolster the economy and be good for the environment. We’re committed to helping create new jobs, achieve the state’s renewable energy goals, provide the city with increased tax revenue and produce energy savings for local Buffalo residents with our solar projects.”

The Marilla Street Landfill, which is monitored by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), was used as a disposal area by the former Republic Steel Co. for waste material from steelmaking operations. Steelfields acquired the property in 2002 and provided DEC with environmental information. Source Renewables is now proceeding with the local permitting and approval process.

Source Renewable’s expansion into South Buffalo follows a recent transaction announcement with Distributed Solar Development (DSD), an energy venture company owned by BlackRock. DSD acquired a three-project, 17 MW community solar portfolio from Source Renewables late last year that is expected to reach commercial operation in the summer.