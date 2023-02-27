Southern Illinois Healthcare Turns to Nexamp for Community Solar

Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH), a multi-hospital system based in Carbondale, Ill., is subscribing to three of Nexamp’s community solar farms in Illinois: Pope Creek Solar in Aledo, Mound City Solar in Mound City, and Percy Renewables 1 in Percy.

“As a not-for-profit organization, our priority is ensuring each dollar goes as far as possible in achieving our mission to improve the health and well-being of all the people in communities we serve,” says SIH Corporate Director of Facilities Dan Boeckman. “Participating in a community solar program enables us to be good stewards of our financial resources while also contributing to the growth of much needed clean energy across Illinois.”

The Nexamp solar farm will generate bill credits for every kilowatt-hour of energy produced. These credits will be applied to SIH electricity accounts in the Ameren service territory, offsetting its costs dollar for dollar. Each credit will be sold at a guaranteed fixed discount for the life of the agreement, providing predictable savings year over year.

“We see how important it is today for healthcare institutions to manage costs, but at the same time we are hearing how important sustainability is in their long-term strategies,” says Joe Fiori, director of energy sales for Nexamp. “This agreement with SIH gives them another tool they can use to maintain a leadership position in the region.”