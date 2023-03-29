SparkCognition Renewable Suite Integrates GPT Capabilities

SparkCognition, a provider of artificial intelligence software solutions for business, says it has added generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) capabilities to its Renewable Suite. This new feature will help accelerate time to value by delivering actionable insights for their renewable asset performance management solution.

SparkCognition’s GPT, part of the Generative AI Platform for Industrials, leverages large language models to interpret user inputs and return relevant information in a seamlessly intuitive experience. This capability analyzes the performance of wind, solar and storage assets and provides real-time insights to support key operational decisions.

Renewable Suite users can access SparkCognition GPT anywhere in the suite with simple conversational prompts to look for summaries, specific information or interact with various modules.

“It will improve our efficiency by being able to perform analysis across multiple modules in a single conversational thread, allow the user to focus more on drawing conclusions and making decisions, and ease troubleshooting by incorporating relevant information from OEM manuals and unstructured maintenance data into the context of a specific event,” says Brian Li, staff engineer at AEP Renewables.

SparkCognition GPT allows operators to perform custom data analysis tasks quickly and efficiently and automate the workflow, enabling insight into their renewable energy assets’ performance.