SPI Energy Acquires Cork Solar Project

SPI Energy Co. Ltd., a global provider of green energy solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, has acquired the Cork solar project from the previously announced framework agreement to acquire up to eight solar projects in the state of Oregon.

The Cork solar project will produce a total of approximately 1.89 MW in Oregon. The project is ground-mounted and is located in Clackamas County, Ore. The project will participate in the newly formed Oregon Community Solar Program.

“We are pleased with the closing of the acquisition of the Cork project as we believe our Oregon portfolio will continue to be a core part of our business for years to come,” says Xiaofeng Peng, CEO of SPI Energy.

“We are happy with the progress of the Oregon Community Solar Program and look forward to providing PGE customers with a more cost-effective option for their electricity with our community solar gardens,” adds Peng.

Following the acceptance and approval from the Public Utility Commission of Oregon, SPI, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Solar Town, will begin offering community solar subscriptions to businesses, nonprofits and homeowners in the Portland General Electric (PGE) utility territory. Electricity users will be able to save up to 10% on their electricity bills from the off-site solar gardens.

Photo: Oregon Community Solar Program’s landing page