SRE, Black Bear Kick Off Construction of Four Maryland Projects

Summit Ridge Energy and Black Bear Energy says construction has commenced on four industrial solar projects in Maryland. The sites, in Belcamp and Rosedale, total over 17 MW of rooftop-hosted solar that will be part of the Maryland Community Solar program.

Developed and owned by SRE and facilitated by Black Bear, these sites will generate over 30 million kWh of electricity annually. The industrial assets are owned by LBA Logistics, a full-service real estate investment and management company.

“Delivering roughly 17 MW of solar to the Belcamp and Rosedale communities is a big accomplishment for LBA, and we look forward to future opportunities,” says Michelle German, vice president of ESG at LBA Logistics.