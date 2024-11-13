Standard Solar Acquires 25 MW California Presence Solar Project

Standard Solar has acquired the 25 MW Windhub Solar B solar project from Balanced Rock Power (BRP), located in Kern County, Calif.

Interconnecting with the Windhub Substation, the solar project will supply clean energy to Southern California Edison.

“This acquisition is another example of our successful partnerships with innovative developers like BRP, allowing us to bring high-quality solar projects to market efficiently,” says Mike Streams, chief development officer of Standard Solar.

“It also aligns with our strategy of acquiring high-quality projects developed by utility-scale developers in the 20 to 75 MW range. Our expertise and appetite for these types of acquisitions enable us to strategically expand our clean energy portfolio and provide dependable, sustainable power to the grid.”

Located to address energy delivery challenges in the Mojave area, the ground-mount solar project will span 160 acres, with 112 acres dedicated to the solar array. A portion of the land will be preserved to safeguard a native Joshua Tree grove.

Project construction is slated to begin next year.

EOS Capital Advisors supported BRP in this acquisition by providing sell-side advisory services.