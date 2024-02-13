Standard Solar Acquires 84 MW Illinois Community Solar Portfolio 

Standard Solar has acquired an 84 MW, 14 project community solar portfolio in Illinois from New Leaf Energy.

The portfolio consists of three sets of community solar gardens in the state: six sites with a capacity of approximately 47 MW, four sites totaling 12 MW and four sites representing 25 MW. Construction is scheduled to commence this year.

“Closing on this sizeable portfolio exemplifies Standard Solar’s capability to excel even in a demanding economic landscape,” says Mike Streams, chief development officer at Standard Solar. “In an industry where such deals often pose challenges and consume substantial time, our collaboration with New Leaf Energy has been remarkably smooth, thanks to the dedicated transaction teams on both sides. Our relationship with New Leaf Energy is built on mutual goals, and we eagerly anticipate many more successful deals together.”

Including these portfolios, Standard Solar and New Leaf Energy have collaborated on 20 projects in three states.