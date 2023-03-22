Standard Solar Acquires Project Portfolio From New Leaf Energy

Standard Solar, a developer of commercial and community solar assets, has acquired a planned 21 MW of solar projects in New York and Massachusetts from New Leaf Energy.

“Community solar projects like these will generate clean, reliable energy needed by residents and businesses and are integral in helping New York and Massachusetts reach their renewable energy and climate goals,” says Michael Streams, chief development officer for Standard Solar. “We’re excited to partner with New Leaf Energy, a like-minded leader in clean energy, as we expand our presence in the state.”

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, New York ranks ninth in the U.S. for installed solar, while Massachusetts ranks tenth.

The Copicut project in Freetown, Mass., is a single-axis tracker solar plus battery storage project with over 12 MW of solar and 22-megawatt hours of storage. Upon completion, it will produce 17,924-megawatt hours of energy annually. The project received an award from the state’s Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target program, which provides solar and storage project incentives.

The almost 3 MW Main Street Newbury system is located in Byfield, Mass., and is fully subscribed to commercial and residential subscribers in Byfield and the surrounding area. This project is expected to produce 3,571-megawatt hours of clean energy annually.

The Saunders Settlement project in Sanborn, N.Y., is over 6 MW and is expected to produce approximately 8,861 MWh annually.