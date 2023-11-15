Standard Solar Acquires Three Virginia Community Solar Projects

Standard Solar has acquired a 12 MW community solar project portfolio from New Leaf Energy.

The three projects, based in Chatham and Kilmarnock, mark the company’s debut in Virginia’s community solar market and symbolize a step forward in the commonwealth’s journey toward a solar-powered future.

“These community solar projects are more than just an important addition to our portfolio; they represent our unwavering commitment to expanding access to solar for all,” says Standard Solar’s Harry Benson.

“By providing localized job opportunities and significant allocations for low- and moderate-income customers, these projects embody our vision of a cleaner, more equitable energy future. Beyond that, they strengthen our long-standing partnership with New Leaf Energy, underscoring our joint dedication to advancing renewable energy solutions in the communities we serve.”

The Kilmarnock projects, with a combined capacity exceeding 7 MW, are exclusively allocated to low- and moderate-income customers. Once completed, the single-axis tracker systems are expected to generate an estimated 19,811 MWh of clean energy annually.

“New Leaf Energy’s mission is to accelerate the transition to a world powered by renewable energy,” adds New Leaf’s Brendan Neagle. “Community solar projects are an integral piece of that world, and we’re so proud to partner with Standard Solar as they invest in that mission in Virginia.”