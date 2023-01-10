Standard Solar Adds R.I. Community Project from Freepoint Solar

Standard Solar is expanding its community solar portfolio in Rhode Island with the acquisition of a 4.9 MW project from Freepoint Solar LLC. The Woodville ground-mounted community solar project in Richmond, R.I., was developed by Freepoint Solar. Standard Solar will be the project’s long-term owner and operator. The community solar project, part of Rhode Island’s Renewable Energy Growth Program, will allow customers in the state to benefit from clean energy savings by offsetting their electricity bills with solar energy.

“Providing much-needed relief from rising energy costs to customers is critical to furthering the clean energy economy, and collaborating with partners like Freepoint Solar brings us a step closer to that goal,” says Harry Benson, director of business development for Standard Solar. “This project, which will serve hundreds in the community, plays a significant part in transitioning Rhode Island into a 100 percent renewable energy state and will help reach its goal of being the first state in the nation to do this by 2030.”

“Freepoint Solar is pleased to have teamed with Standard Solar on the Woodville Project and continues to look for opportunities in New England to support the region’s transition toward a renewable future,” comments Peter Ford, managing director of Freepoint Solar. The array is expected to produce 7,700 MWh of clean energy annually. The project is anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2023.