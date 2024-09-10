Standard Solar, Caerus Piceance Partner on Wheeler Gulch Solar Project

Standard Solar has acquired the 12.18 MW Wheeler Gulch Solar Project from Caerus Piceance, located in Garfield County, Colo.

The company says the ground-mounted solar array is set to be one of the state’s largest behind meter solar installations. Now owned and operated by Standard Solar, the project will produce energy that supports Caerus Piceance’s Middle Fork compressor station.

“Our partnership with Caerus Piceance on the Wheeler Gulch Solar Project represents our shared commitment to expanding the use of renewable energy in traditionally fossil-fuel-dependent sectors,” says Mike Streams, chief development officer and general counsel at Standard Solar.

“The speed and seamlessness of this transaction underscore the strong collaboration between our teams, benefiting both parties and ensuring the timely advancement of this critical project.”

The Wheeler Gulch Solar Project spans 44 acres and consists of 22,000 solar panels. It will be integrated with the Xcel Energy grid, with all generated power used on-site for Caerus’ operations. Its completion is anticipated by the end of the year.