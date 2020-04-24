Standard Solar Completes Brownfield Solar Project

Standard Solar Inc., a company specializing in the development and financing of solar electric systems, has completed the 3.2 MW Brownfield Solar project in Wallingford, Vt.

The project, owned and operated by Standard Solar, will provide clean energy to Vermont’s electric utilities under the state’s Standard Offer Program.

The Standard Offer Program was enacted by the Vermont Legislature with the goal of promoting the development of in-state renewable energy sources. Standard Offer helps to ensure that the benefits of these new energy sources flow to the Vermont economy and rate-paying citizens of the state. Under the Standard Offer law, the power is sold to all of Vermont’s electric distribution utilities.

Standard Solar partnered with developer MHG Solar on the 17-acre project. Positive Energy NY LLC constructed the array.

“Solar projects like this one in Wallingford are critical for Vermont to reach its goal to receive 90% of its energy from renewable sources by 2050,” says Eric Partyka, director of business development at Standard Solar.

“The project, resulting from a great partnership between MHG Solar and Standard Solar, will reduce the need for fossil fuels and solar energy to the Vermont economy and its citizens,” he adds.

Completed and commissioned in January, the 9,018 solar panel ground-mount array is projected to produce 3,291,000 kWh of electricity in its first year.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) is with VEPP Inc., the Standard Offer Facilitator for existing and new Standard Offer Projects. In its role as a facilitator, the corporation acquires electric power from Vermont renewable resources and then distributes it to all 17 Vermont utilities on a pro-rata basis. It manages a renewable power portfolio of nearly 100 MW.

Photo: The 3.2 MW Brownfield Solar project