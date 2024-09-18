Standard Solar Completes Lake County Ground-Mounted Array

Standard Solar has completed construction on its first project in Illinois, a 1 MW ground-mounted solar array on Lake County’s Central Permit Facility (CPF) in Libertyville.

The array, developed with WCP Solar, will power the CPF facility. It is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion included community leaders, project partners and the public.

“Great partnerships lead to great projects, and our collaboration with WCP Solar and Lake County exemplifies that,” says Harry Benson, director of Business Development for Standard Solar.

“This installation helps Lake County achieve its clean energy goals and reflects Standard Solar’s broader commitment to expanding renewable energy across Illinois. We’re eager to build on this momentum and bring more impactful projects to Lake County and the great state of Illinois.”