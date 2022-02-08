Standard Solar Increases Maine Portfolio with 6.97 MW Community Solar Project

Standard Solar Inc. has acquired a 6.97 MW, 17,785-panel community solar project in Trenton, Maine. This acquisition adds to the company’s existing 50 MW portfolio in the state.

“This newest addition to our ownership portfolio in Maine signifies an important step in our push to bring cleaner energy to business and communities and our nation closer to its decarbonization goals,” says Harry Benson, director of business development at Standard Solar. “Standard Solar is always seeking opportunities to fund and acquire additional projects, and we were quick to capitalize on Maine’s 2019 decision to embrace policies that support solar growth.”

The project, part of the state’s Net Energy Billing (NEB), will bring a 15-25% energy savings to nine leading Maine businesses who have subscribed, sharing the benefits without having to connect to it or invest in its development. NEB, overseen by the Maine Public Utilities Commission, enables businesses and municipalities to receive financial benefits from clean energy produced by a local solar array.

Trenton’s first large-scale community solar project will bring clean energy savings, local economic development and increased resiliency to these area businesses for many years.

“We expect community solar to be a critical part of Maine’s energy mix going forward,” adds Benson.

The solar farm will generate an estimated 10,345 MWh of clean energy each year. The project utilizes bifacial solar modules – double-sided panels that will help the system generate an additional 15% of output from ground reflection, something particularly advantageous given Maine’s snowy winters. The project is expected to be completed by summer 2022.