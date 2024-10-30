Standard Solar, Lehigh University Partner on Campus Solar Array

Standard Solar has completed a 3.1 MW solar project on Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus in Pennsylvania.

Acquired by Standard Solar after being initially developed by EDF Renewables, the project was constructed and completed in collaboration with EDF Renewables as the EPC provider. Standard Solar is the project’s long-term owner and operator.

“As someone who grew up in the area, it’s gratifying to support Lehigh in its mission to become a sustainability model in higher education,” says Eric Partyka, director of Business Development, Standard Solar.

“This solar installation not only delivers clean energy to the campus but also plays a critical role in advancing the university’s ambitious carbon neutrality goals. The project showcases the power of collaboration in driving real progress toward a more sustainable future.”

The single-axis tracker array near the university’s athletic fields will also offer hands-on research and learning opportunities for Lehigh students. Through a solar dashboard, students, faculty and the public can track real-time energy production and analyze the system’s performance, reinforcing Lehigh’s dedication to transparency and education in sustainability.

Lehigh is the sole off-taker of the energy produced through a long-term PPA with Standard Solar.