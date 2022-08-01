Standard Solar, Maryland County Develop 1.3 MW Rooftop, Carport Project

Standard Solar and Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works in Maryland are developing a solar project to provide energy to Bureau of Utility Operations facilities. The systems will be located in Millersville and consist of a combination of four carports and seven rooftop solar arrays, totaling 1.3 MW.

“This project shows that saving tax-payer money and protecting the environment do not have to be mutually exclusive,” says County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I am proud that Anne Arundel County is a leader in efforts to create affordable clean energy solutions where possible.”

The system is expected to cover more than 90% of the total annual electricity needs of the Bureau’s Complex. In the first year of production, the combined systems are predicted to generate 1,645 MWh of clean electricity.

“This project is critical in helping Maryland further its position as a leader in the nation’s clean energy transition,” comments Daryl Pilon, director of business development at Standard Solar. “Working with local governments like Anne Arundel County to achieve sustainable operations while saving money is a fundamental piece of our nation’s energy solution. And we’re particularly proud to add this project to the company’s ever-expanding portfolio in our home state.”

The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works solar project is partially funded by a grant from Maryland Governor Hogan’s Energy Water Infrastructure Program.

Currently, Maryland’s Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) are on target to reach 50% clean electricity by 2030 and 100% by 2040. This project is another step towards helping the state achieve these ambitious goals.