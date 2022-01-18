Standard Solar Obtains an Additional Community Solar Project in Maryland

Standard Solar Inc. has acquired the 2.9 MW Klees Mill community solar project in Carroll County, Md. from developer partners Ogos Energy LLC, and Earth and Air Technologies. This most recent project marks a total of about 10 MW acquired and being implemented in Carroll County with these developer partners.

“Approximately 5 percent of Maryland’s electricity is produced by solar,” says John Finnerty, director of business development at Standard Solar. “The new community solar farm at Klees Mill in Carroll County brings the state closer to meeting its goal of having 50 percent of its energy come from renewable sources by 2030, with a minimum of 14.5 percent from solar power.”

The Klees Mill Community Solar project is a ground-mount solar array in Sykesville, featuring 7,344 solar modules. It is expected to produce 4,458,000 kWh of solar energy annually.