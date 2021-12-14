Standard Solar Picks Up 10 MW Community Solar Portfolio in Oregon

Standard Solar Inc. has acquired 10 MW of community solar projects in Oregon. The energy produced by the three ground-mount community solar arrays will allow residents and businesses in the Portland General Electric (PGE) and Pacific Power service territories to benefit from clean energy savings by offsetting their electricity bills with solar energy. Additionally, these projects include a 10% savings to low-to-moderate income (LMI) subscribers.

“This latest acquisition underscores the company’s expansion in the burgeoning Oregon market and across the U.S.,” says Mike Streams, Standard Solar’s chief development officer. “These projects match our aggressive growth strategy, buying great projects that we will own for the long-term and taking strides to boost our nation’s clean energy transition and economy.”

All three projects are expected to commence construction over the next 12 months.

“This portfolio of projects contributes directly to Oregon’s clean energy economy by providing additional revenue through taxes, local economic development for the state and local governments, job creation and providing a clean, renewable energy source to residents, businesses and towns,” states Eric Partyka, director of business development for Standard Solar.