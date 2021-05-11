Standard Solar, Pivot Energy Partner on Colorado Community Solar Projects

Pivot Energy, a community solar developer, and Standard Solar Inc., a company that develops, funds, owns and operates commercial and community solar assets, say they are developing three new community solar projects in Colorado.

Two projects are located in Garfield County – the third in Jefferson County. The projects represent 4 MW of generating capacity. Of the 4 MW, 1 MW of the portfolio is solely dedicated to serving low-income subscribers while the remaining 3 MW have been subscribed to by local municipalities and organizations. Pivot Energy developed and constructed the solar gardens and will provide customer management services. Standard Solar will finance, own and maintain the systems.

“Our continued partnership with Standard Solar has been a success as we work to meet the growing demand by Coloradans for more clean energy,” says Jon Fitzpatrick, vice president of project development for Pivot Energy. “This is an exciting portfolio for us to develop that will support local jobs and create economic benefits for Garfield and Jefferson Counties while advancing the state’s clean energy progress.”

Community solar is growing at a rapid pace across Colorado as a means for local communities to help achieve clean energy targets while providing the opportunity for significant cost savings to anyone who pays an electricity bill. Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER), a clean energy advocacy group for Colorado’s western slope region, supports the increased development of community solar through the Garfield Clean Energy Collaborative and other initiatives.

Both solar gardens located in Garfield County will come online in June while the project located in Jefferson County will be energized later this summer. Pivot plans to develop additional gardens on the western slope this year.

