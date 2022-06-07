Standard Solar, SolarPark, Catalyst Power Complete N.Y. Community Solar Project

Standard Solar Inc., a company that owns, develops, operates and funds commercial and community solar assets, and community solar developer SolarPark Energy have completed a 7.1 MW community solar project in York, N.Y.

Standard Solar funded the construction and will own and operate the project long-term. SolarPark Energy developed the project. Catalyst Power Holdings LLC, an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is managing subscriber acquisition and customer service for the project.

The single-axis tracker system is projected to produce approximately 10,794,000 kWh. The project is dedicated to the late Thomas Guzek, founder of SolarPark Energy.

“A native of New York, Tom was a tireless renewable energy advocate for the state, and he worked relentlessly to bring the benefits of solar and clean energy to the community of York,” says Daryl Pilon, director of business development at Standard Solar. “Working with Tom and Anne Cassidy to bring this project to closing was a truly rewarding experience. We’re proud to honor Tom’s memory by dedicating this project to him.”

“It warms my heart that this project is being dedicated to Tommy,” states Anne Cassidy, managing partner of SolarPark Energy. “He worked so hard on this and many other projects. His vision from 2015 was to help facilitate the slowing down of global warming. He wanted to do all he could to leave future generations a better world. The driving force behind his vision was for everyone to have easy access to solar energy without solar panels, whether it is a business, people in homes or even people renting apartments. He was so glad that this project was going to succeed.”

“In addition to benefiting hundreds of local businesses and residents, this project brings New York one step closer to meeting the goal of the state’s Climate Act to generate 70 percent of New York’s electricity from renewable energy by 2030,” adds Pilon.

The project is complete and fully subscribed through Catalyst Power. Catalyst Power recruits multiple smaller commercial subscribers, which provides community solar projects a safer, more resilient foundation of support while spreading solar’s benefits to a wider community of local businesses. New York’s community solar program provides residents and businesses the opportunity to save up to 10% on their utility bills while supporting local green energy development.

“Catalyst Power is committed to helping commercial and industrial businesses access clean energy solutions that deliver savings,” comments Gabe Philips, CEO of Catalyst Power. “New York’s community solar program is among the fastest and easiest ways for businesses to save money while supporting the local community. We’re thrilled to be working with Standard Solar and SolarPark Energy to fully subscribe the York community solar farm.”