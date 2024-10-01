Standard Solar, Trinasolar to Transform New Jersey Landfill into Community Solar

Standard Solar has acquired a 5.7 MW solar project on a landfill in Pennsville, N.J., in partnership with Trinasolar Development Solutions.

The project falls under the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Community Solar Program, with construction expected to begin this year and full completion and operation anticipated by 2025.

The solar plant at the Pennsville Landfill is sited on the closed Deepwater Generating Station and is part of the Department of Energy-designated energy community. The Inflation Reduction Act provides enhanced tax credits to projects investing in these communities.

“We are excited to embark on this second project development with Trinasolar, this time to transform a landfill into a valuable source of clean energy,” says Mike Streams, Standard Solar’s chief development officer.

“This collaboration with Trinasolar in Pennsville serves as a testament to the power of partnerships and our shared commitment to positively impact communities and advance New Jersey’s renewable energy goals.”

Trinasolar Development Solutions is Trinasolar International System Business Unit’s U.S. entity.