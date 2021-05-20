State Fund Breaks Ground on California Solar+Storage Project

State Compensation Insurance Fund (State Fund), a California-based provider of workers’ compensation insurance, says construction has begun on a sustainability and solar energy program that includes solar, electric vehicle charging stations and energy storage at seven locations throughout the state.

Designed and constructed by ENGIE North America, through its affiliate ENGIE Services U.S. Inc., and JLL, State Fund will install 9.8 MW of solar, 2 MW/4.3 MWh of energy storage and 150 Level II and DC charging stations, saving nearly $65,000,000 in energy costs over the life of the project.

“Breaking ground on this project is a huge step forward in our drive to reduce our use of fossil fuels, limit the load we place on local and statewide electrical grids, and improve air quality throughout California,” says Andreas Acker, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at State Fund. “Increasing our efforts and investments around sustainability initiatives will bring a number of benefits to our customers, employees and California as a whole.”

The State Fund construction sites are located in Vacaville, Pleasanton, Redding, Fresno, Bakersfield, Sacramento and Riverside. The portfolio of solar projects is projected to produce 311 GWh over 20 years.

State Fund’s EV charging stations will be available to its employees and used by the company’s fleet vehicles. State Fund’s fleet currently includes eight battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), three of which are new long-range BEVs that allow employees to travel between State Fund locations while lowering their reliance on fossil fuels.