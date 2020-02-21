State Fund Partners with ENGIE, JLL to Develop Sustainability Plan

State Compensation Insurance Fund (State Fund), a provider of workers’ compensation insurance, and ENGIE North America Inc. say they have entered an agreement to build solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, energy storage systems and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across seven different State Fund locations throughout California.

ENGIE and JLL jointly designed this comprehensive program to help State Fund embark on the next phase of its broader sustainability strategy.

ENGIE will install up to 11 MW of solar panels across six State Fund facilities spanning from Riverside to Redding that will generate approximately 18,000,000 kWh of clean energy annually. The energy storage systems – approximately 4,240 kWh of battery storage at four locations – will allow State Fund to store energy and avoid buying power from the electricity grid during the most expensive times of peak energy use each day.

“Increasing our efforts and investments around sustainability initiatives will bring a number of benefits to State Fund customers and employees, our surrounding communities and California as a whole,” says Andreas Acker, executive vice president and CAO at State Fund.

“This project with ENGIE and JLL is a huge step forward in our drive to reduce our use of fossil fuels, limit the load we place on local and statewide electrical grids and improve overall air quality throughout California,” they add.

This initiative is part of a broader sustainability strategy that State Fund has been rolling out for several years and will ramp up significantly in the years to come. The initial phases of this comprehensive energy program have already begun at some sites, and the entire project is currently planned to be completed by the end of 2020.

Photo: An ENGIE installed solar array