Summit Ridge Award Installation Contracts to Babcock & Wilcox Solar Energy

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. says its subsidiary Babcock & Wilcox Solar Energy Inc. has been awarded contracts totaling more than $15 million by Summit Ridge Energy LLC (SRE), a commercial solar company in the U.S., to engineer, procure and construct five community solar power installations in Illinois.

B&W will also manage subcontractors, site coordination and supervision and the electrical tie-ins to the grid. The projects, totaling approximately 15 MW, are scheduled for completion in 2023.

This is the second set of contracts awarded to B&W by SRE. In August 2022, B&W was awarded contracts totaling more than $20 million to build seven photovoltaic solar farms.

“The market for community solar projects in the U.S. is growing substantially thanks to high demand for affordable, clean energy, as well as state and federal incentives for renewable energy, including for solar power,” says Joe Buckler, B&W senior vice president, clean energy. “In particular, the recently signed U.S. Inflation Reduction Act includes provisions for all types of solar projects, including community solar, that are driving increased interest in development.”