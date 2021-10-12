Summit Ridge Energy Acquires and Breaks Ground on Maine Solar Project

Summit Ridge Energy (SRE) has begun construction in Maine on the first of 13 projects acquired from Revision Energy. The community solar portfolio will total 44 MW and operate under the Maine NEB program. The projects are expected to reach commercial operation between 2022 and 2023.

Through its dedicated funding platform with Osaka Gas USA, SRE will finance the projects while Revision handles development, subscription and construction of the portfolio.

“We’re proud to partner with Maine’s largest solar contractor and look forward to delivering thousands of local residents and businesses with monthly utility savings generated entirely from clean, renewable power,” says Garren Bisschoff, SRE’s vice president of business development.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with one of the nation’s leading owner operators of solar assets,” declares Sam Lavallee, chief financial officer of ReVision Energy and one of the key architects of the partnership. “This 44 MW portfolio of solar farms will drive local economic growth, create good-paying jobs, significantly reduce Maine’s carbon footprint and strengthen our energy independence.”

Image: Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash