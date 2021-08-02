Summit Technology Installs Solar Array at California Winery

Robert Biale Vineyards has deployed a new 145kW Solaria PowerXT solar array atop its winery and tasting room in Napa, Calif. Summit Technology Group has completed the installation of the new Pure Black solar array. Biale’s new array is comprised of 362 Solaria PowerXT 400R-PM solar panels and SolarEdge inverters and optimizers that integrate with the property’s existing generator. The solar panels were procured via CED Greentech of Santa Rosa.

“Summit has a long track record in solar,” says Kenny Cotton, Summit Technology Group’s vice president. “Our team is comprised of dedicated professionals with deep expertise in the design, installation, and maintenance of solar power systems. Solar installers such as ourselves—and our customers—have myriad choices when it comes to buying solar. Solaria not only consistently delivers superior performance, but it also has an appealing all-black aesthetic design that our customers prefer. They’re optimized for maximum energy output and reliability, and we feel good that they’re backed by an industry-leading warranty.”

“Deploying this sleek Solaria solar power system is aligned with Robert Biale Vineyards’ commitment to sustainability strategies and practices,” states Robert Biale, the winery’s president and viticulturist. “This state-of-the-art solar array has empowered us to reduce our utility costs while illustrating to our visitors and community our commitment to environmentally sound practices. We hope that visitors will gain an appreciation of our sustainability initiatives, and how we’re working to ensure a clean energy future.”