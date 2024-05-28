SUNation to Provide Interconnection Services for 1.95 MW New York Project

Pineapple Energy’s New York-based subsidiary, SUNation, has been contracted for interconnection work on a 1.95 MW project, to be installed on an industrial building within the state .

The company is expected to begin work in early July.

“Projects of this size and complexity can take years to develop,” says Scott Maskin, interim CEO of Pineapple Energy and SUNation Founder.

“This project went from first contact to execution in a matter of months. This developer knew exactly what they wanted and who they wanted to work with. Congratulations to my SUNation Commercial and Industrial team for the herculean effort to meet the requirements of this project.”