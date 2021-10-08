Suncast Expands Illinois Solar Array

Suncast Corp. is expanding its solar array as part of the company’s Brilliant by Design initiative. The company has already installed solar power at one-third of its manufacturing locations.

By the end of 2022, all Suncast manufacturing facilities will be partially solar powered and the company’s West Chicago distribution centers – 1.5 million square feet – will operate using 100% self-generated solar power. This project will generate more than 14 million kW of clean energy.

“At Suncast, we are always looking toward the horizon for improving our processes, products, and environment to create meaningful impact,” says Jim Ahlborn, president and CEO of Suncast Corp. “As a company with ‘sun’ in its name, it’s only fitting that we harness the power of the sun for good. Renewable energy is key to our sustainability strategy and this solar milestone is the first of many to come.”

Image: “Solar panel” by OregonDOT is licensed under CC BY 2.0