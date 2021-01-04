Sungrow Reaches Inverter Shipment Milestone

Sungrow, a global inverter solution supplier for renewables, says its cumulative shipments in the Americas hit a significant milestone of 10 GW by the end of 2020.

With a continued upward growth trajectory in markets like the U.S., Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico, Sungrow has extended partnerships with a multitude of EPCs, distributors and integrators. The projects supplied in 2020 include the 200 MW Wright Solar project and a 400 MW project in Brazil which is set to be online in the second half of 2021 – with a Sungrow 3.125 MW central inverter solution installed.

“We deployed 5 GW of PV inverter solutions to North America in 2020,” says Hank Wang, president of Sungrow Americas. “There’s a massive shift to online with everything. We took this year to navigate a more diverse range of marketing channels to provide practical advice and examples that customers can benefit from.”

With the feed-in tariffs (FiT) slashed, the dropping power purchase agreement (PPA) price is poised to demand a lower system cost. Sungrow’s products rolled out this year include a 3.6 MW outdoor central inverter solution, well-matched to local demand as it not only enables a minimized LCOE but also can be flexibly added to solar+storage plants as it is prefabricated with inputs for DC-coupled storage solutions.

The company says it is poised to offer the best practices to secure the benefits for its stakeholders, backed by continued innovations and trustworthy delivery capability, and a more comprehensive team spanning across the Americas.

