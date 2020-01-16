SunModo Joins Sunnova Approved Vendor List

SunModo Corp., a company focused on racking and mounting solutions, says Sunnova Energy International Inc., a U.S. residential solar and storage service provider, has added them to Sunnova’s approved vendor list (AVL).

Through this new partnership, Sunnova’s network of local installers can now offer its residential customers in the U.S. SunModo’s solar mounting and racking systems.

“This new relationship with Sunnova demonstrates our continued focus and dedication to the U.S. residential market,” says Steve Mumma, sales director at SunModo. “We look forward to partnering with Sunnova to make solar installation easier, more reliable and more affordable.”

SunModo’s innovations range from solving simple challenges to creating new applications. The EZ Roof Mount became a basic component for watertight rooftop installations. The SunShield transforms awnings into power-generating solar systems. Most recently, the company introduced the SunTurf line after many years of field experience with SunBeam, an elevated system that helps installers with the challenges of having to navigate obstacles on the roof or ground, touts the company.

SunModo supplies its mounting solutions to Sunnova’s channel partners through select distribution networks across the nation. The company has filed 20 patents in the racking and mounting industry.

Photo: SunModo’s EZ3 pitched roof system