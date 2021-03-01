SunModo Launches New Line of Roof-Mounting System

SunModo, a provider of racking and mounting solutions for professional installers, has introduced the SMR, its new roof-mounting system. With fast and easy pop-on clamps and L-foot adaptors, professional installers can mount, adjust and secure PV panels with a single tool, notes the company.

“We are excited with the early response to SMR as our next-generation rail system that saves time and money while achieving maximum performance, which is exactly what our installers want,” says Steve Mumma, general manager of SunModo. “Changing racking systems is something most installers are reluctant to do – but when a new option comes along that dramatically reduces cost, speeds installation and increases reliability, any installer who is serious about their business must consider it.”

SunModo says the system’s optimized design makes the SMR rails not only the lightest but also the strongest rails on the market. Among the first to utilize the new SMR system was Jon Lange, president of Sunergy Systems, a solar installation company that serves Seattle.

“We love the new SMR rail system,” says Lange. “It is unbelievable how light the rail is. Amazingly, it is more rigid than the HR rail on a steep roof with the guys standing on it.”

The SMR’s introduction is part of a determined SunModo initiative to revamp its entire racking product line to become easier and more affordable in the highly competitive solar industry.

Photo: SunModo’s SMR roof-mounting system