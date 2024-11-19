Sunnova Awarded Maine Microgrid Project for Penobscot Nation

Sunnova Energy International has been selected by the Penobscot Nation in Maine to deploy a 0.5 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) for the tribe’s community and commerce facilities.

“The advanced solar microgrid for the Penobscot Nation will be a source of clean, reliable power to protect and strengthen the community for years to come,” says Michael Grasso, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at Sunnova.

“Community microgrids have proven to be highly effective in combating power outages, which are becoming more frequent across the country. Recent destructive hurricanes, in addition to more regular heat waves and severe winter weather, all continue to expose the vulnerability of the electrical grid. Sunnova’s solar and battery storage systems offer a life-changing source of power for homeowners, businesses and communities.”

The project is supported by the Maine Grid Resilience Program, which selected Sunnova along with six Maine utilities to deploy electric grid resilience projects in communities throughout the state.

Sunnova’s microgrid system for the Penobscot Nation will be backed by its standard 25-year service plan.