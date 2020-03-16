SunPower Expands Energy Services into New England

SunPower has been selected to deliver close to 11 MW DC of solar power in New England as a result of the region’s 14th Forward Capacity Auction (FCA 14).

The auction is held annually to ensure that the six states in ISO New England’s service territory have enough resources to meet future electricity needs.

By aggregating its residential portfolio as a virtual power plant to participate in the auction, SunPower was able to offer localized, renewable capacity at lower prices. The company’s capacity joins hundreds of megawatts of clean energy technology to deliver electricity in the region between the years 2023 and 2024. According to ISO New England, the organization secured capacity at the lowest price in the auction’s history.

“SunPower has a large and growing residential customer base, and we look forward to leading the transformation toward a flexible, local and renewable grid by offering solar and storage services to key organizations like ISO New England and its constituents,” says Tom Werner, chairman and CEO of SunPower.

“In the U.S., distributed solar technology is now producing reliable electricity at costs competitive to traditional energy sources like coal and gas, which is a major shift from just a few years ago,” he adds.

SunPower will sell and install approximately 1,375 home solar solutions in New England to fulfill its capacity obligations.

CPower Energy Management, a demand-side energy management company, partnered with SunPower in this ISO New England bid. The partnership combined CPower’s experience in these markets with SunPower’s ability to aggregate residential solar electric systems, notes the company.

Photo: SunPower offers localized, solar energy at lower prices to New England homeowners