SunPower Launches New Solar, Storage Monitoring App for Homeowners

SunPower Corp., a solar technology and energy services provider, has launched the mySunPower app, the company’s new experience for homeowners to review and manage their energy generation, consumption and battery storage settings from a mobile device.

The new mySunPower app for monitoring will be available for download for SunPower Equinox customers on Feb. 16 on the Apple App Store and Google Play and will be available to all of SunPower’s 285,000 monitoring customers by spring 2021.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with SunPower’s existing homeowner platform, mySunPower makes it possible to optimize energy use, save money and become less dependent on traditional energy providers in the face of rolling blackouts, natural disasters and the impacts of climate change.

“The launch of the new mySunPower app represents a major step forward for solar and storage customers,” said Jake Wachman, vice president of software product and engineering at SunPower. “By combining system monitoring and control in a single, easy-to-use mobile application, SunPower is changing how homeowners interact with renewable energy technology. The new mySunPower app establishes solar and storage systems firmly in the growing smart home ecosystem.”

Launch features include:

-Storage system controls: Homeowners can set their battery to minimize energy costs, lower their carbon footprint or preserve maximum resilience in the event of unforeseen power outages

-Live power flow: With live data, Equinox customers with production meters can view the immediate impact of their energy choices, including the effects of changing weather conditions, adjustments in battery settings or even the use of small appliances such as a microwave in real-time

-In-app alerts: New notification features alert homeowners to important changes to their system status, connectivity and weather conditions. Additional app features expected to be released later in 2021 include alerts for homeowners to prepare for rolling blackouts and other disruptions

According to data from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), more than 25% of on-site solar systems will be paired with storage by 2025. The new mySunPower app will reduce the learning curve for customers adopting solar and storage through a completely revamped interface, actionable insights based on real-time data and live in-app updates on the system’s status and connectivity.

SunPower says the app will integrate seamlessly with the mySunPower web portal, offering consumers one experience from purchase and installation to monitoring. For more information on the new capabilities of the mySunPower app, click here.