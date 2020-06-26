Sunpro Solar Selected by Unirac as Certified Installer

Sunpro Solar, a solar installation company, has been selected by Unirac as a Certified Platinum Installer. Certified partners have the full backing of Unirac, a company that specializes in mounting and racking.

The platinum-tier certification in this industry-first program is designed to differentiate top installers while bringing significant benefits to homeowners.

“It’s clear from solar installers’ demand that our solid products and warranties make a real difference in their businesses and their customer satisfaction,” says Peter Lorenz, CEO of Unirac.

“That’s exactly why we rolled out this program – to arm our trusted installation partners with training, tools and marketing assets to help grow their own businesses and continue providing excellent customer support,” he adds.

Sunpro Solar has achieved the top tier certification from Unirac after being evaluated on measurable company practices and consumer confidence. The Certified Platinum level will provide extended warranties for homeowners while providing second-to-none customer service, notes the company.