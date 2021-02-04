SunShare Powers On Colorado Community Solar Project

SunShare, a Denver-based community solar developer, has commissioned its Uncompahgre Community Solar Garden – Colorado’s largest community solar project to-date – totaling just over 5 MW DC. The Weld County-based solar array now generates clean energy for Colorado residents, Westminster and the Highlands Ranch Community Association.

It is the first 5 MW project to be built after the 2019 Community Solar Gardens Modernization Act allowed for larger gardens and eliminated geographic restrictions for participation, enabling this garden to serve subscribers from 13 Colorado counties and 40 cities.

“It is exciting that 10 years after we created the first open-market community solar garden in Colorado, our 22nd Colorado solar garden is now the largest in our home state and serves more residents than any other community solar garden in Colorado’s history,” says David Amster-Olszewski, founder and CEO of SunShare. “I couldn’t be more proud to energize this garden that is subscribed by my friends, neighbors, members of the SunShare team and so many other Colorado residents who were previously unable to participate due to size and geographical restrictions.”

Subscribers will receive credits on their utility bills for energy generated by the garden, which was constructed by E Light Electric, a local Colorado contractor. SunShare will own and manage the community solar garden for its lifespan.

SunShare has developed more than 110 MW DC of community solar gardens and is the largest residential community solar subscriber in the U.S., having enrolled more than 13,000 residential subscribers in both Colorado and Minnesota. At least 7 MW of SunShare gardens are projected to come online mid-year, with construction on additional projects beginning later in the year.

