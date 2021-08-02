Swinerton Renewable Energy Procures Solar FlexRack’s Solar Trackers

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, has supplied its solar trackers and mounting technology to Swinerton Renewable Energy (SRE) for a total of 80 MW of distributed generation solar projects. Located in Connecticut, California and Illinois, SRE’s latest 30 MW of projects will utilize Solar FlexRack’s TDP 1.0 and TDP 2.0 Solar Trackers in 11 community solar projects and builds upon the prior 50 MW of completed solar projects between the two companies. Swinerton Renewable Energy will provide design, procurement and construction management on the portfolio. SRE’s SOLV, Inc. subsidiary will provide O&M services on the latest set of projects.

Construction of this additional 30 MW of solar projects is underway and the projects are expected to be complete in 2022. SRE and Solar FlexRack also anticipate an additional 20 MW of joint solar projects to be delivered in the coming year to eventually bring the size of the companies’ joint projects completed to 100 MW.

“Our SOLV Construction Management Services team is committed to building solar projects that provide maximum value for our clients, our partners and local communities, and our suppliers are critical in meeting this goal,” says George Hershman, president of Swinerton Renewable Energy and SOLV, Inc. “Solar FlexRack’s team helps de-risk projects through their reliable solar trackers, mounting systems and robust support services. We look forward to working closely with Solar FlexRack on this new set of projects.”

“We’re looking forward to working further with SOLV Construction Management Services to deliver clean energy access and cost savings to local utilities and their customers through these additional community solar projects,” says Steve Daniel, executive vice president of Solar FlexRack. “We truly appreciate having long-term partners who share our dedication to completing high quality projects with maximum efficiency.”