Switch, Capital Dynamics Break Ground on Next Phase of Gigawatt 1

Switch, a technology infrastructure corporation, and Capital Dynamics have broken ground on the next phase of Nevada’s Gigawatt 1 solar+storage project.

With these new groundbreakings in Clark and Storey counties, plus the original Townsite development, Gigawatt 1 will soon generate a total of 555 MW of solar power and create 800 MWh of battery storage. Additionally, the Storey County location will be the largest behind-the-meter solar project in the world – producing 127 MW – and will include a 240 MWh battery storage system. Behind-the-meter projects generate power off the public grid, placing no burden on legacy public utility production.

“In the midst of this unprecedented moment in our state’s history, Switch and its partners are investing $1.3 billion, creating over a thousand new jobs and accelerating Nevada’s renewable energy economy,” says Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

“Projects like this are exactly what the legislature had in mind when it passed and I signed SB547 to expand investment and jobs in Nevada,” he adds.

The massive scale of these phases of Gigawatt 1 will use thousands of solar panels made by First Solar, an American company and battery storage that utilizes the Tesla Megapack, which is manufactured in Storey County, Nev., at the Tesla Gigafactory.

Energy shaping, development, construction, asset management and operations of all projects will be led by Capital Dynamics’ affiliate Arevon, who performs these services for more than 5 GW of wind and solar assets on behalf of Capital Dynamics.