Syncarpha Capital Gets Permission to Operate Fifth Maine Community Solar Project

Syncarpha Capital has received permission to operate its 6.4 MW community solar array located in Wiscasset, Maine, offering subscribers a discount on energy credits generated by the array.

The project marks the company’s fifth community solar garden in Maine to receive permission to operate. To date, it has contributed a total of 30.8 MW to the Central Maine Power grid, with projects located in Wiscasset, Waldoboro, Readfield, Edgecomb and Riverside.

“Our success in Maine has been marked by perseverance through numerous set-backs in this emerging community solar market,” says Syncarpha Capital co-founder and CEO, Clifford Chapman.”Our team takes pride in our experience and innovative approach to address these unique challenges, as this Wiscasset project is a testament to our resolve. Syncarpha’s ability to consistently reach these milestones showcases our growing expertise and commitment to expanding sustainable, solar solutions across the state of Maine and beyond.”