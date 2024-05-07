TBA, Sol Systems, Onyx Renewables to Partner on Illinois Solar Project

Toyota Boshoku America, Sol Systems and Onyx Renewable Partners are set to collaborate on a 5,650 kW solar energy project meant to power operations at the Toyota Boshoku Illinois (TBIL) plant in Lawrenceville, Ill.

Scheduled for completion later this year, the project is slated to sit on approximately 17 acres near the TBIL facility. It is poised to produce 9.5 million kWh in its first year of operations.

“We are extremely proud to announce this partnership with Sol Systems and Onyx Renewables,” says Ryan Hunt, vice president at Toyota Boshoku America.

“Protecting the environment is one of our company’s core values. Through our decarbonization efforts, we are also committed to increasing the total amount of renewable energy available throughout the regions in which we operate. Today’s announcement is a tangible reflection of those commitments and will help us move closer to our goal of a carbon-free company in the future.”